Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Anika Therapeuti (ANIK, VIVO, OSUR, QDEL, RTIX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Anika Therapeuti ranks highest with a an RPE of $905,000. Meridian Biosci is next with a an RPE of $497,000. Orasure Tech ranks third highest with a an RPE of $468,000.

Quidel Corp follows with a an RPE of $313,000, and Rti Surgical Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $297,000.

