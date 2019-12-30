Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Omega Healthcare (OHI, MPW, HCN, HCP, LTC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Omega Healthcare ranks highest with a an RPE of $15.2 million. Medical Properti is next with a an RPE of $11.4 million. Welltower Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $11.1 million.

Hcp Inc follows with a an RPE of $9.7 million, and Ltc Properties rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $8.4 million.

