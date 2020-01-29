Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Intuitive Surgic (ISRG, ABMD, MASI, PODD, OFIX)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Intuitive Surgic ranks highest with a an RPE of $743,000. Abiomed Inc is next with a an RPE of $654,000. Masimo Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $589,000.
Insulet Corp follows with a an RPE of $567,000, and Orthofix Intl rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $513,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Intuitive Surgic and will alert subscribers who have ISRG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee intuitive surgic abiomed inc masimo corp insulet corp orthofix intl