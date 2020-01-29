Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, GORO, NEM, MUX, TAHO)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $19.6 million. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a an RPE of $2.3 million. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a an RPE of $598,000.
McEwen Mining Inc follows with a an RPE of $247,000, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $245,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee royal gold inc :goro gold resource corporation newmont mining :mux mcewen mining inc tahoe resources