Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of New Jersey Res (NJR, SJI, WGL, SWX, UGI)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
New Jersey Res ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.6 million. Following is South Jersey Ind with a an RPE of $1.8 million. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million.
Southwest Gas Ho follows with a an RPE of $1.2 million, and Ugi Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $889,000.
