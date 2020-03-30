Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Steven Madden ranks highest with a an RPE of $628,000. Skechers Usa-A is next with a an RPE of $595,000. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a an RPE of $567,000.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a an RPE of $474,000, and Crocs Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $237,000.
