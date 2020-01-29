Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Village Super -A (VLGEA, CASY, IMKTA, SFS, NGVC)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Village Super -A ranks highest with a an RPE of $943,000. Casey'S General is next with a an RPE of $512,000. Ingles Markets-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $429,000.

Smart & Final St follows with a an RPE of $389,000, and Natural Grocers rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $295,000.

