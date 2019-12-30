Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Dolby Laborato-A (DLB, BDC, ROG, GLW, AVX)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dolby Laborato-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $536,000. Following is Belden Inc with a an RPE of $278,000. Rogers Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $245,000.

Corning Inc follows with a an RPE of $222,000, and Avx Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $145,000.

