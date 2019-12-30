Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Encore Wire (WIRE, BGC, GNRC, ROK, THR)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Encore Wire ranks highest with a an RPE of $5.7 million. Following is Gen Cable Corp with a an RPE of $463,000. Generac Holdings ranks third highest with a an RPE of $433,000.

Rockwell Automat follows with a an RPE of $296,000, and Thermon Group Ho rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $285,000.

