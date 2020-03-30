Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Bank Of America (BAC, JPM, C, WFC, USB)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Bank Of America ranks highest with a an RPE of $493,000. Following is Jpmorgan Chase with a an RPE of $467,000. Citigroup Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $432,000.
Wells Fargo & Co follows with a an RPE of $371,000, and Us Bancorp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $336,000.
