Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Building Products Industry Detected in Shares of Continental Buil (CBPX, TREX, IIIN, ROCK, BLDR)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:35am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Continental Buil ranks highest with a an RPE of $782,000. Trex Co Inc is next with a an RPE of $528,000. Insteel Inds ranks third highest with a an RPE of $497,000.

Gibraltar Indust follows with a an RPE of $492,000, and Builders Firstso rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $480,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Continental Buil and will alert subscribers who have CBPX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

