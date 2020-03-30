Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Broadcasting Industry Detected in Shares of Amc Networks-A (AMCX, DISCK, DISCA, EVC, HMTV)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amc Networks-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.5 million. Discovery Comm-C is next with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Discovery Comm-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.1 million.

Entravision Co-A follows with a an RPE of $433,000, and Hemisphere Media rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $427,000.

