Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Dorman Products (DORM, BWA, GNTX, TEN, AXL)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Dorman Products ranks highest with a an RPE of $441,000. Borgwarner Inc is next with a an RPE of $351,000. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $330,000.

Tenneco Inc follows with a an RPE of $299,000, and Amer Axle & Mfg rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $283,000.

