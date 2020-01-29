Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Hub Group-A (HUBG, RLGT, CHRW, ECHO, AAWW)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Hub Group-A ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.2 million. Following is Radiant Logistic with a an RPE of $1.1 million. Ch Robinson ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.0 million.

Echo Global Logi follows with a an RPE of $839,000, and Atlas Air Worldw rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $791,000.

