Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural Products Industry Detected in Shares of Archer-Daniels (ADM, BG, INGR, LMNR, ALCO)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Archer-Daniels ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.0 million. Following is Bunge Ltd with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Ingredion Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $532,000.

Limoneira Co follows with a an RPE of $439,000, and Alico Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $386,000.

