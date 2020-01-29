MySmarTrend
Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Deere & Co (DE, AGCO, LNN, TTC, TWI)

Written on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 2:37am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Deere & Co ranks highest with a an RPE of $513,000. Agco Corp is next with a an RPE of $424,000. Lindsay Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $382,000.

Toro Co follows with a an RPE of $374,000, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $244,000.

