Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Boeing Co/The (BA, LMT, SPR, WAIR, AVAV)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a an RPE of $678,000. Following is Lockheed Martin with a an RPE of $516,000. Spirit Aerosys-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $513,000.

Wesco Aircraft H follows with a an RPE of $497,000, and Aerovironment In rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $464,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aerovironment In and will alert subscribers who have AVAV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.