Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of National Cinemed (NCMI, CCO, SCOR, MDCA, OMC)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
National Cinemed ranks highest with a an RPE of $759,000. Clear Channel-A is next with a an RPE of $455,000. Comscore Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $318,000.
Mdc Partners-A follows with a an RPE of $241,000, and Omnicom Group rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $198,000.
