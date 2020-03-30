Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of National Cinemed (NCMI, CCO, SCOR, MDCA, OMC)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
National Cinemed ranks highest with a an RPE of $759,000. Clear Channel-A is next with a an RPE of $455,000. Comscore Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $318,000.
Mdc Partners-A follows with a an RPE of $241,000, and Omnicom Group rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $198,000.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Omnicom Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $74.97. Since that call, shares of Omnicom Group have fallen 30.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee national cinemed clear channel-a :scor comscore inc mdc partners-a Omnicom Group