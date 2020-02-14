Highest Return on Equity in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Cdw Corp/De (CDW, SYX, PLUS, NSIT, SNX)
Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Cdw Corp/De ranks highest with a ROE of 6,222.0%. Systemax Inc is next with a ROE of 3,391.0%. Eplus Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,581.1%.
Insight Enterpri follows with a ROE of 1,357.8%, and Synnex Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,200.8%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cdw Corp/De and will alert subscribers who have CDW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
