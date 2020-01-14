Highest Return on Equity in the Specialty Stores Industry Detected in Shares of Sportsman'S Ware (SPWH, ULTA, TSCO, FIVE, PRTY)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Sportsman'S Ware ranks highest with a ROE of 4,446.9%. Ulta Beauty Inc is next with a ROE of 3,340.3%. Tractor Supply ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,221.4%.
Five Below follows with a ROE of 2,593.8%, and Party City Holdc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,198.5%.
