Highest Return on Equity in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry Detected in Shares of Servicemaster Gl (SERV, CLCT, SCI, BID, CSV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Servicemaster Gl ranks highest with a ROE of 5,309.1%. Following is Collectors Univ with a ROE of 4,433.6%. Service Corp Int ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,371.4%.

Sotheby'S follows with a ROE of 2,244.2%, and Carriage Service rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,994.7%.

