Highest Return on Equity in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Kla-Tencor Corp (KLAC, AMAT, AEIS, LRCX, UCTT)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kla-Tencor Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,637.9%. Applied Material is next with a ROE of 3,539.8%. Adv Energy Inds ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,904.6%.

Lam Research follows with a ROE of 2,783.8%, and Ultra Clean Hold rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,625.0%.

