Highest Return on Equity in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Verisk Analyti (VRSK, EFX, EXPO, CBZ, NCI)
Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Verisk Analyti ranks highest with a ROE of 3,245.5%. Following is Equifax Inc with a ROE of 1,703.4%. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,524.3%.
Cbiz Inc follows with a ROE of 1,137.4%, and Navigant Consult rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,131.5%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Verisk Analyti and will alert subscribers who have VRSK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity verisk analyti equifax inc exponent inc cbiz inc navigant consult