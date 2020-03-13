Highest Return on Equity in the Research & Consulting Services Industry Detected in Shares of Verisk Analyti (VRSK, EFX, EXPO, CBZ, NCI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Verisk Analyti ranks highest with a ROE of 3,245.5%. Following is Equifax Inc with a ROE of 1,703.4%. Exponent Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,524.3%.

Cbiz Inc follows with a ROE of 1,137.4%, and Navigant Consult rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,131.5%.

