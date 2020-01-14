Highest Return on Equity in the Reinsurance Industry Detected in Shares of Reinsurance Grou (RGA, TPRE, ESGR, RE, Y)
Below are the three companies in the Reinsurance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Reinsurance Grou ranks highest with a ROE of 2,163.2%. Third Point Rein is next with a ROE of 948.6%. Enstar Group Ltd ranks third highest with a ROE of 722.9%.
Everest Re Group follows with a ROE of 461.3%, and Alleghany Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 135.9%.
