Highest Return on Equity in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Live Oak Bancsha (LOB, BKU, SFBS, FITB, WAL)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Live Oak Bancsha ranks highest with a ROE of 3,165.5%. Following is Bankunited Inc with a ROE of 2,203.2%. Servisfirst Banc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,760.5%.

Fifth Third Banc follows with a ROE of 1,675.7%, and Western Alliance rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,656.6%.

