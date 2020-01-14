Highest Return on Equity in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Live Oak Bancsha (LOB, BKU, SFBS, FITB, WAL)
Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Live Oak Bancsha ranks highest with a ROE of 3,165.5%. Following is Bankunited Inc with a ROE of 2,203.2%. Servisfirst Banc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,760.5%.
Fifth Third Banc follows with a ROE of 1,675.7%, and Western Alliance rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,656.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Western Alliance on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $48.54. Since that recommendation, shares of Western Alliance have risen 17.6%. We continue to monitor Western Alliance for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity live oak bancsha bankunited inc servisfirst banc fifth third banc western alliance