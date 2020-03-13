Highest Return on Equity in the Publishing Industry Detected in Shares of Meredith Corp (MDP, DJCO, NYT, GCI, NEWM)
Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Meredith Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 1,194.9%. Following is Daily Journal with a ROE of 763.5%. New York Times-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 143.3%.
Gannett Co Inc follows with a ROE of 91.9%, and New Media Invest rounds out the top five with a ROE of 30.3%.
