Highest Return on Equity in the Paper Products Industry Detected in Shares of Neenah Paper Inc (NP, CLW, SWM, GLT, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Neenah Paper Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,061.5%. Clearwater is next with a ROE of 1,753.3%. Schweitzer-Maudu ranks third highest with a ROE of 765.0%.

Glatfelter follows with a ROE of 29.1%, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of -865.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Neenah Paper Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Neenah Paper Inc in search of a potential trend change.