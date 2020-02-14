Highest Return on Equity in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Sealed Air Corp (SEE, IP, PKG, AVY, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sealed Air Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 20,958.0%. Intl Paper Co is next with a ROE of 4,507.6%. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,346.6%.

Avery Dennison follows with a ROE of 2,801.9%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a ROE of 2,101.5%.

