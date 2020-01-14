Highest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Helmerich & Payn (HP, UNT, PTEN, DO, ATW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Helmerich & Payn ranks highest with a ROE of 998.8%. Unit Corp is next with a ROE of 854.2%. Patterson-Uti ranks third highest with a ROE of 106.2%.

Diamond Offshore follows with a ROE of 36.9%, and Atwood Oceanics rounds out the top five with a ROE of -58.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atwood Oceanics on September 13th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Atwood Oceanics have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Atwood Oceanics for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.