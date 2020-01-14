Highest Return on Equity in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of New Resident (NRZ, NLY, WMC, TWO, CIM)
Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
New Resident ranks highest with a ROE of 2,949.8%. Annaly Capital M is next with a ROE of 1,983.5%. Western Asset Mo ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,894.6%.
Two Harbors Inve follows with a ROE of 1,846.8%, and Chimera Inv Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,804.5%.
