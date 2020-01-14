Highest Return on Equity in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry Detected in Shares of Berry Global Gro (BERY, CCK, SLGN, OI, ATR)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Berry Global Gro ranks highest with a ROE of 4,695.3%. Following is Crown Holdings I with a ROE of 4,678.9%. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a ROE of 4,442.6%.

Owens-Illinois follows with a ROE of 3,102.8%, and Aptargroup Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,720.4%.

