Highest Return on Equity in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Mettler-Toledo (MTD, BIO, ILMN, CRL, TECH)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Mettler-Toledo ranks highest with a ROE of 7,531.7%. Bio-Rad Labs-A is next with a ROE of 2,130.8%. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,039.9%.
Charles River La follows with a ROE of 1,281.7%, and Bio-Techne Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,185.5%.
