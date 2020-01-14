Highest Return on Equity in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Aon Plc (AON, MMC, AJG, BRO, EHTH)
Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Aon Plc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,766.2%. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a ROE of 2,229.1%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,665.9%.
Brown & Brown follows with a ROE of 1,597.2%, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -3,160.5%.
