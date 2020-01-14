Highest Return on Equity in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Hilton Worldwide (HLT, MAR, VAC, RCL, NCLH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Hilton Worldwide ranks highest with a ROE of 8,059.9%. Marriott Intl-A is next with a ROE of 3,217.3%. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,291.2%.

Royal Caribbean follows with a ROE of 1,636.1%, and Norwegian Cruise rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,561.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Norwegian Cruise on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Norwegian Cruise have risen 13.9%. We continue to monitor Norwegian Cruise for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.