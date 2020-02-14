Highest Return on Equity in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM, AAN, BBBY, HVT, PIR)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Williams-Sonoma ranks highest with a ROE of 2,117.2%. Aaron'S Inc is next with a ROE of 1,790.2%. Bed Bath &Beyond ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,515.2%.

Haverty Furnitur follows with a ROE of 736.7%, and Pier 1 Imports rounds out the top five with a ROE of 408.2%.

