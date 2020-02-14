Highest Return on Equity in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Cerner Corp (CERN, VEEV, HSTM, ATHN, MDSO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Cerner Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 1,894.4%. Following is Veeva Systems-A with a ROE of 1,862.8%. Healthstream Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,087.6%.

Athenahealth Inc follows with a ROE of 1,030.8%, and Medidata Solutio rounds out the top five with a ROE of 968.0%.

