Highest Return on Equity in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Align Technology (ALGN, ATRI, NEOG, UTMD, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Align Technology ranks highest with a ROE of 2,374.1%. Atrion Corp is next with a ROE of 1,958.9%. Neogen Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,169.4%.

Utah Medical Pro follows with a ROE of 1,167.6%, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,078.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Align Technology on October 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $191.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Align Technology have risen 53.0%. We continue to monitor Align Technology for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.