Highest Return on Equity in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Landauer Inc (LDR, ESRX, CRVL, CHE, LH)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:49am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Landauer Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 7,255.9%. Express Scripts is next with a ROE of 2,673.8%. Corvel Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,290.6%.

Chemed Corp follows with a ROE of 2,249.5%, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,977.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Landauer Inc on June 9th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $53.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Landauer Inc have risen 26.6%. We continue to monitor Landauer Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

