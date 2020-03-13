MySmarTrend
Highest Return on Equity in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Mckesson Corp (MCK, ABC, CAH, PDCO, HSIC)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:34am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 4,942.9%. Following is Amerisourceberge with a ROE of 2,991.4%. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,393.0%.

Patterson Cos follows with a ROE of 1,697.0%, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,426.5%.

