Highest Return on Equity in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co (NFG, UGI, NJR, WGL, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks highest with a ROE of 2,217.0%. Following is Ugi Corp with a ROE of 1,809.6%. New Jersey Res ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,789.6%.

Wgl Hldgs Inc follows with a ROE of 1,749.7%, and Atmos Energy rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,401.8%.

