Highest Return on Equity in the Food Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Kroger Co (KR, SFM, CASY, IMKTA, WMK)

Below are the three companies in the Food Retail industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Kroger Co ranks highest with a ROE of 2,798.4%. Following is Sprouts Farmers with a ROE of 2,766.6%. Casey'S General ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,582.9%.

Ingles Markets-A follows with a ROE of 1,632.3%, and Weis Markets Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,064.3%.

