MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Highest Return on Equity in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Sysco Corp (SYY, UNFI, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN)

Written on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 2:38am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Sysco Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,498.0%. Following is United Natural with a ROE of 935.4%. Chefs Warehouse ranks third highest with a ROE of 750.3%.

Andersons Inc follows with a ROE of 559.2%, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a ROE of -683.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sysco Corp and will alert subscribers who have SYY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest return on equity sysco corp united natural chefs warehouse andersons inc spartannash co

Ticker(s): SYY UNFI CHEF ANDE SPTN

Contact David Diaz