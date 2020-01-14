Highest Return on Equity in the Food Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Sysco Corp (SYY, UNFI, CHEF, ANDE, SPTN)
Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Sysco Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 5,498.0%. Following is United Natural with a ROE of 935.4%. Chefs Warehouse ranks third highest with a ROE of 750.3%.
Andersons Inc follows with a ROE of 559.2%, and Spartannash Co rounds out the top five with a ROE of -683.0%.
