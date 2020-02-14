Highest Return on Equity in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Scotts Miracle (SMG, FMC, MON, CF, AVD)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Scotts Miracle ranks highest with a ROE of 4,209.6%. Following is Fmc Corp with a ROE of 3,808.5%. Monsanto Co ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,747.6%.

Cf Industries Ho follows with a ROE of 1,292.0%, and Amer Vanguard rounds out the top five with a ROE of 714.4%.

