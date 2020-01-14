Highest Return on Equity in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Amphenol Corp-A (APH, ROG, LFUS, IIVI, KN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Amphenol Corp-A ranks highest with a ROE of 1,814.6%. Following is Rogers Corp with a ROE of 1,076.4%. Littelfuse Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,015.5%.

Ii-Vi Inc follows with a ROE of 1,000.8%, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 656.8%.

