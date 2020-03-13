MySmarTrend
Highest Return on Equity in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Grand Canyon Edu (LOPE, BFAM, GHC, STRA, APEI)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 2:33am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Grand Canyon Edu ranks highest with a ROE of 2,355.1%. Bright Horizons is next with a ROE of 2,089.7%. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,206.3%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a ROE of 935.7%, and American Public rounds out the top five with a ROE of 753.3%.

