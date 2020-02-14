Highest Return on Equity in the Education Services Industry Detected in Shares of Grand Canyon Edu (LOPE, BFAM, GHC, STRA, APEI)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Grand Canyon Edu ranks highest with a ROE of 2,355.1%. Following is Bright Horizons with a ROE of 2,089.7%. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,206.3%.

Strayer Educatio follows with a ROE of 935.7%, and American Public rounds out the top five with a ROE of 753.3%.

