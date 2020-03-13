Highest Return on Equity in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Eagle Materials (EXP, MLM, USLM, VMC, SUM)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Eagle Materials ranks highest with a ROE of 1,958.2%. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a ROE of 1,552.3%. Us Lime & Minera ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,364.0%.
Vulcan Materials follows with a ROE of 1,291.6%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,047.4%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eagle Materials and will alert subscribers who have EXP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest return on equity eagle materials martin mar mtls us lime & minera Vulcan Materials summit materia-a